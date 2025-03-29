Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 2,503 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,263 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1,270.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 218.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on DB shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of DB stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.55 and a 200 day moving average of $18.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.23. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $25.33.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 3.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be paid a $0.5122 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s previous annual dividend of $0.33. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

