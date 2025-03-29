Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 392 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIOV. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,305.0% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $172,000.

VIOV stock opened at $83.59 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $80.83 and a 52 week high of $102.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2807 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

