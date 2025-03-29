Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys New Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,841,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,791,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 8.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,345,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,960,000 after purchasing an additional 399,672 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 78.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 891,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,174,000 after purchasing an additional 390,787 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,022,000. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:STWD opened at $19.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.68. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $21.17.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 174.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.21.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

