Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys New Shares in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 18,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler stock opened at $207.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.41. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.45 and a 12-month high of $217.84. The stock has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -828.56 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $429,168.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,979,848.10. This represents a 0.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $573,153.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,425,951.05. The trade was a 2.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 199,234 shares of company stock valued at $39,970,790 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. BTIG Research set a $252.00 price target on Zscaler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.68.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

