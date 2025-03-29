Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 7,905 Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFEV. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Family CFO Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFEV stock opened at $27.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.16. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $29.45. The company has a market capitalization of $967.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Announces Dividend

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.0551 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

