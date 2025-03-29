Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 9,731 Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,731 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 13.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,323,820 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,034,000 after purchasing an additional 274,763 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Archrock by 59.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 447,160 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,051,000 after purchasing an additional 166,947 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Archrock by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,073 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 10,522 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock during the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Archrock stock opened at $26.41 on Friday. Archrock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $30.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 73.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Archrock from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Archrock from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Archrock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

