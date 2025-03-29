Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Grows Position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in KT were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KT. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of KT by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in KT by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in KT during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in KT by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of KT by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 34,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. 18.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KT Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE KT opened at $17.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. KT Co. has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $18.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.51 and a 200 day moving average of $16.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of KT in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

