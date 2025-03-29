Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $215,000 Stock Holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Sequent Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $283,000.

Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $48.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.10. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $47.79 and a 12 month high of $60.28.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.1386 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

