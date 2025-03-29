Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $220,000 Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGM. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 5,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $90.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.68 and a fifty-two week high of $108.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.19.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

