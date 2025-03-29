Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Invests $172,000 in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree by 390.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,859,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,452 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP raised its holdings in WisdomTree by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 10,609,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,990,000 after buying an additional 1,142,151 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree during the 4th quarter valued at $4,262,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in WisdomTree by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,678,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,732,000 after acquiring an additional 399,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree by 498.8% in the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 468,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 389,945 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at WisdomTree

In other news, insider Alexis Marinof sold 90,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $897,972.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,711.02. This represents a 29.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:WT opened at $8.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.53. WisdomTree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.92.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). WisdomTree had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 15.59%. Analysts predict that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WT shares. Northcoast Research cut WisdomTree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WisdomTree has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.54.

WisdomTree Company Profile

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

