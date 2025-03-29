Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New $210,000 Investment in Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May (NYSEARCA:XMAY)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May (NYSEARCA:XMAY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XMAY. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May during the fourth quarter worth about $443,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May in the fourth quarter worth approximately $517,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May stock opened at $31.51 on Friday. Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $32.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.51.

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – May (XMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

