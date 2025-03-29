Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New $213,000 Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter valued at about $163,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - April alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $37.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.81 and its 200 day moving average is $37.37. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April has a one year low of $33.64 and a one year high of $38.27. The firm has a market cap of $240.97 million, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.40.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (GAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.