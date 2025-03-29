Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ILCB. American Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 15,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 28,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $76.84 on Friday. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $68.34 and a 12-month high of $85.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.59 and its 200-day moving average is $81.26.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

