Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 41 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,008 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in F5 were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in F5 by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 852 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of F5 by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 7,869 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,607 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in F5 by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in F5 by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 966 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F5 Price Performance

F5 stock opened at $263.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.35. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.01 and a 12 month high of $313.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of F5 from $246.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on F5 from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of F5 from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on F5 from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, F5 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.00.

Insider Transactions at F5

In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 4,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.33, for a total transaction of $1,188,320.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,915,557.12. This represents a 13.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marianne Budnik sold 728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.45, for a total transaction of $221,639.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $538,876.50. This represents a 29.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,932 shares of company stock valued at $4,965,150 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

