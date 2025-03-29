Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 798 Shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 54.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,488,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330,714 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,445,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,934,000 after buying an additional 2,747,960 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in American Healthcare REIT by 221.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,683,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,473,000 after buying an additional 2,538,177 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,575,000. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the fourth quarter worth $33,838,000. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Healthcare REIT Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of AHR stock opened at $30.40 on Friday. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.55. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -63.32.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -370.37%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AHR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities set a $35.00 price objective on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.17.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

