Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Takes $237,000 Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September (BATS:GSEP)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September (BATS:GSEP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth about $42,249,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September by 62.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 18,266 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 30,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September by 218.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 13,198 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September Trading Down 4.0 %

BATS GSEP opened at $34.40 on Friday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $35.90. The stock has a market cap of $207.40 million, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.03.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September (GSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

