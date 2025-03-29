Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Trims Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 12,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 1.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at United Bankshares

In other news, Director Sara Dumond purchased 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $91,026.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,940.54. This trade represents a 105.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $34.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.98. United Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $44.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.60 and a 200 day moving average of $38.00.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 22.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on UBSI shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.50 price target on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.88.

View Our Latest Report on UBSI

United Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.