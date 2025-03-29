Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQFN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.92 and traded as high as $13.00. Equitable Financial shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Equitable Financial Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.80. The company has a market cap of $33.62 million, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.41.

Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter. Equitable Financial had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 8.66%.

Equitable Financial Company Profile

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts; recorder checks; online and mobile banking; remote deposit capture; voice banking; credit card processing; debit and gift cards; and safe deposit boxes.

