Equities Analysts Set Expectations for BRP FY2027 Earnings

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for BRP in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 26th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will earn $3.98 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.07. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. BRP had a return on equity of 61.20% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of BRP in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.40.

BRP Price Performance

BRP stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. BRP has a 12-month low of $33.05 and a 12-month high of $75.59.

BRP Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1508 per share. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

Institutional Trading of BRP

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in BRP by 259.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in BRP by 296.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Dnca Finance grew its holdings in BRP by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Dnca Finance now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

