Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Lowered to $138.00 at Morgan Stanley

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Bernstein Bank increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.05.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $117.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $510.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $103.67 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.69.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.