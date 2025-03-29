Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 176.23 ($2.28) and traded as high as GBX 220 ($2.85). Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy shares last traded at GBX 202.75 ($2.62), with a volume of 25,650 shares changing hands.
Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Trading Down 3.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 922.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 176.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 185.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £272.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.36.
Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Company Profile
Faron (AIM: FARN, First North: FARON) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel treatments for medical conditions with significant unmet needs. The Company currently has a pipeline based on the receptors involved in regulation of immune response in oncology and organ damage. Clevegen (bexmarilimab), its investigative precision immunotherapy, is a novel anti-Clever-1 antibody with the ability to switch immune suppression to immune activation in various conditions, with potential across oncology, infectious disease and vaccine development.
