First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,573,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,707,000 after purchasing an additional 78,022 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First American Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,700,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,306,000 after acquiring an additional 12,668 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in First American Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,530,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,594,000 after acquiring an additional 37,866 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in First American Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $95,638,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,124,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on First American Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on First American Financial from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

First American Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

FAF opened at $65.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.40. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $70.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 1.34.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.22. First American Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.14%. Research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 172.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark Edward Seaton sold 12,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $815,006.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,586,795.36. This represents a 6.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Gilmore sold 111,971 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $7,121,355.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 494,574 shares in the company, valued at $31,454,906.40. The trade was a 18.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,707 shares of company stock valued at $8,136,565 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About First American Financial

(Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.