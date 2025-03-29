First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO) Short Interest Down 42.6% in March

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 42.6% from the February 28th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of FCNCO stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.39. First Citizens BancShares has a one year low of $21.28 and a one year high of $24.83.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.3516 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

