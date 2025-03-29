First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 61.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,490 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,006 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1,497.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

First Financial Bankshares Stock Down 1.3 %

FFIN opened at $35.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.91 and a 200-day moving average of $37.72. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $44.66.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 29.69%. On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Financial Bankshares

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.12 per share, with a total value of $210,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 949,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,341,909.52. This represents a 0.64 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FFIN

First Financial Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.