First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Short Interest Update

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, an increase of 86.5% from the February 28th total of 17,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 76.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armis Advisers LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $41.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $213.11 million, a PE ratio of -62.70 and a beta of 1.09. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $35.04 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.13.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $0.1115 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -224.24%.

The First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (FEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Europe index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 200 companies selected from the S&P Europe BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FEP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

