Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Stock Holdings Boosted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in Genworth Financial by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Genworth Financial by 279.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Genworth Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GNW opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average of $7.04. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $7.90.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 2.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

