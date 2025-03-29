Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,848,000 after acquiring an additional 226,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 50,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance

Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.31, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $17.88.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $37.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.04 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 15.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is currently 461.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

