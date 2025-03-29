Goodfellow (TSE:GDL) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Goodfellow Inc. (TSE:GDL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.99 and traded as high as C$12.20. Goodfellow shares last traded at C$12.20, with a volume of 2,500 shares trading hands.

Goodfellow Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.14. The firm has a market cap of C$102.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Goodfellow Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. Goodfellow’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

About Goodfellow

Goodfellow Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials, and floor coverings in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It is also involved in the remanufacturing and distribution of lumber and wood products. The company's decking products include accessories, composite, framing, and wood products for outdoor spaces; and flooring products, such as comfort core, engineered wood, hardwood, laminates, sub-floors and accessories, planks and tiles, and stone product composite.

