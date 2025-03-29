Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) by 79.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,736 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,916,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the third quarter valued at $7,491,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust by 447.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 252,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,568,000 after acquiring an additional 206,282 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the third quarter worth about $844,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,047,000.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust alerts:

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of BTC opened at $37.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.02 and its 200-day moving average is $37.94. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $48.07.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Cash Price index. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.