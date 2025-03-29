Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $384,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 74,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,653,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 161,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,949,000 after purchasing an additional 84,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on GPI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $495.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.33.

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

Shares of GPI opened at $376.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $442.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $412.94. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $262.31 and a twelve month high of $490.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.33.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $10.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.77 by $1.25. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 2.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41 earnings per share for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.44%.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

