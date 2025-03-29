Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,228 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,630,361 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $597,234,000 after purchasing an additional 172,505 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,530,937 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $503,856,000 after buying an additional 1,748,763 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 13,068,025 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $353,242,000 after buying an additional 2,378,043 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,742,352 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $166,815,000 after buying an additional 115,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,435,299 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $147,786,000 after acquiring an additional 187,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on HAL. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Halliburton from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halliburton news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 10,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $258,226.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,486.40. This represents a 11.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 141,206 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,689,712.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,149.13. The trade was a 52.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 206,782 shares of company stock valued at $5,321,170. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of HAL opened at $25.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.95. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $23.42 and a 12-month high of $41.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.84.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

