Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 82,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 15,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 10,290 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on HAFC shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.50 price target on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

Hanmi Financial Price Performance

HAFC stock opened at $22.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $681.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Hanmi Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $27.59.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 14.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Hanmi Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.68%.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

