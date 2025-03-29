Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Position Raised by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HASI. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter valued at about $73,622,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,208,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,265,000 after purchasing an additional 602,456 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,206,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,216,000 after purchasing an additional 491,585 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 913,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,487,000 after purchasing an additional 371,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natural Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,351,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HASI shares. Citigroup raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $29.42 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 13.55 and a current ratio of 11.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.26.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $37.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 52.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 106.33%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

