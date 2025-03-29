Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,905 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,468,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,754,000 after buying an additional 1,285,225 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,470,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,295,000 after acquiring an additional 157,939 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth about $18,802,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 38.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 533,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,555,000 after purchasing an additional 148,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 559.4% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 394,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,207,000 after purchasing an additional 334,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Shares of HOG stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.49. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.81 and a 52-week high of $43.89.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.28). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

Insider Transactions at Harley-Davidson

In other news, insider Luke Christopher Mansfield sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $88,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,487.80. This represents a 12.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.