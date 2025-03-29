Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 3,315,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,234,000 after acquiring an additional 44,348 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 2,052,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,337,000 after purchasing an additional 103,703 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,456,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 737,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,960,000 after purchasing an additional 37,745 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 655,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the period.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Price Performance

RODM opened at $31.11 on Friday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $31.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.81.

About Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RODM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.