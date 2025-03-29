HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

Inventiva Price Performance

About Inventiva

Inventiva stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. Inventiva has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $3.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.48.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidoses type VI.

