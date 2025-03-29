HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,951 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,725,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,864,000 after buying an additional 1,063,929 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,513,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584,350 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 5,648.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,470,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,491 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,447,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,378,000 after acquiring an additional 40,452 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,396,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after purchasing an additional 107,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nik Mittal acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $614,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,960.02. This trade represents a 608.16 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ursula L. Hurley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,747.50. This represents a 26.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on JBLU. Citigroup lifted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $6.85 to $7.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

JetBlue Airways Stock Down 2.3 %

JBLU opened at $5.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.80. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.10.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

