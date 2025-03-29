HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 1,504 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Five Below by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Five Below in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Five Below from $117.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Five Below from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.16.

In related news, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 584 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $45,575.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at $987,830.32. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $498,635.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,267 shares in the company, valued at $5,197,552.92. This represents a 8.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

FIVE stock opened at $73.20 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.87 and a fifty-two week high of $182.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. Five Below had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

