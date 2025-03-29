Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Horizon Bancorp by 362.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 508.1% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Stock Performance

Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $15.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $19.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.27 million, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.05.

Horizon Bancorp Announces Dividend

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 9.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

