i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSE:IAUX) Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSE:IAUX – Free Report) by 170.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,543 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in i-80 Gold were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of i-80 Gold by 405.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 140,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 112,460 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in i-80 Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in i-80 Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in i-80 Gold by 490.9% during the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in i-80 Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 61.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IAUX shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of i-80 Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Canada downgraded shares of i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Cormark raised shares of i-80 Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

i-80 Gold Price Performance

i-80 Gold stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.66. i-80 Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.13.

i-80 Gold Company Profile

i-80 Gold Corp. is a mining company, engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver mineral deposits principally in the United States. i-80 Gold Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

