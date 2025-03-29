ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Stock Position Raised by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ICU Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 166.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ICU Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ICUI. Raymond James set a $97.00 price target on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ICU Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total value of $213,474.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,262,119.64. This represents a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Trading Down 2.9 %

ICU Medical stock opened at $140.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.84. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.36 and a 52 week high of $196.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.29.

ICU Medical Profile

(Free Report)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.