Impact Investors Inc Buys New Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Impact Investors Inc purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,921 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Accordant Advisory Group Inc grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25,581 shares in the last quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $4,585,989.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total value of $3,262,306.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,933,860. This trade represents a 22.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,298 shares of company stock valued at $22,871,828 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $236.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.65.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $192.72 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

