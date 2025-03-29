Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,092 Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Krensavage Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the third quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 1,498,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,520,000 after acquiring an additional 246,736 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 477,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 14,575 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 449,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 27,147 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 85,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 192,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 49,050 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.48. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.11. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 157.57% and a negative return on equity of 75.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ENTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jay R. Luly bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $256,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 846,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,370.22. The trade was a 5.61 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

Further Reading

