Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,988 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FENC. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FENC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FENC opened at $6.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $179.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.99 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.71. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $11.29.

Insider Transactions at Fennec Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Rosty Raykov sold 10,000 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $67,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,725 shares in the company, valued at $466,642.75. This trade represents a 12.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 31,186 shares of company stock worth $203,389 over the last 90 days. 10.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Further Reading

