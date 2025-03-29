Intech Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Free Report) by 361.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,468 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Forge Global were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FRGE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Forge Global by 4.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 965,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 36,913 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Forge Global by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,263,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 25,833 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forge Global by 278.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 110,549 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Forge Global by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,619,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 18,913 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Forge Global by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 86,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 46,700 shares during the last quarter. 40.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Forge Global alerts:

Insider Activity at Forge Global

In related news, CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 50,000 shares of Forge Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,030,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,424,170.40. The trade was a 0.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jennifer Phillips sold 159,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $159,108.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 604,728 shares in the company, valued at $604,728. The trade was a 20.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Forge Global in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FRGE

Forge Global Price Performance

Shares of FRGE opened at $0.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.21. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $2.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98.

Forge Global announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Forge Global Profile

(Free Report)

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Forge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.