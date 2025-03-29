Intech Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Free Report) by 153.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,682 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BARK were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BARK by 330.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 196,920 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in BARK by 146.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 211,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 125,756 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BARK by 7.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,831,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 186,427 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BARK by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,398,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 158,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BARK by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,004,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 84,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital set a $3.00 price target on shares of BARK in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on BARK from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on BARK from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

BARK stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $245.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.76. BARK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.56.

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). BARK had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. Equities analysts expect that BARK, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

