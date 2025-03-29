Intech Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,133 HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HF Foods Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 922,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in HF Foods Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 762,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of HF Foods Group by 110.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 39,517 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in HF Foods Group by 291.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 42,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in HF Foods Group by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares during the period. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HF Foods Group stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.14. HF Foods Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $4.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $230.47 million, a P/E ratio of -145.67 and a beta of 1.61.

HF Foods Group ( NASDAQ:HFFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. HF Foods Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $305.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.86 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that HF Foods Group Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes Asian specialty food, seafood, fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers in the United States. The company offers seafood, including lobsters, shrimp, crabs, scallops, and fish; Asian specialty food items, including noodles, rice, dried mushrooms and beans, sauces and seasonings, and spring rolls, as well as canned products, such as preserved vegetables, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts; and meat and poultry products, including beef, pork, chicken, and duck.

