Intech Investment Management LLC Has $76,000 Stock Holdings in ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Free Report) by 195.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,437 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ADC Therapeutics were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADCT. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 9,483 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 24,279 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in ADC Therapeutics by 272.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 38,859 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 6th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

ADC Therapeutics Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of ADC Therapeutics stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.51. ADC Therapeutics SA has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $5.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.26.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA focuses on advancing its proprietary antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology platform to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product is ZYNLONTA, a CD19-directed ADC, received accelerated approval from the U.S.

