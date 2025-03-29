Intech Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) by 69.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,352 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caribou Biosciences were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 6.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 124,782 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 3,524.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 26,467 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 71,463 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Caribou Biosciences by 19.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 739,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 118,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 7.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,581,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 109,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Caribou Biosciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

Caribou Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of CRBU opened at $0.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.71. The stock has a market cap of $87.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.34. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $5.15.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.01. Caribou Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 45.46% and a negative net margin of 1,290.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 million. Analysts predict that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

