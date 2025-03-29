Intech Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report) by 218.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,632 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Compass Therapeutics were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $79,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 195.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 112,614 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 19,095 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 921.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 395,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 356,352 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.38.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of CMPX stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $275.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.09. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $4.08.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that Compass Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compass Therapeutics Profile



Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

